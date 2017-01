Upoznajte ilustratorice koje preuzimaju Instagram

2015 was a nightmare but much of 2016 has been lovely to me, by which I mean YOU have been lovely to me. Thank you for allowing me to use my voice, for giving me a creative home, for graciously receiving my attempt at art, for making me feel far less alone. I often draw when I feel sad or lonely and sharing with you makes me feel so much better. Thank you, thank you, I'll never stop thanking you.

